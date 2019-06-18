Secret agency’s ex-officer found dead at home

The body of a retired officer of a secret agency was found in a bunglow in North Nazimabad on Tuesday. The bungalow is located in Block D within the limits of the North Nazimabad police station.

Responding to information, volunteers of welfare organisations reached the house and took the corpse of 70-year-old Uzair Ahmed, son of Shuja Ahmed, to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy.

Police officials also attended the scene and inquired about the incident. They said the man appeared to have died three days ago. The watchman of the bungalow was said to have discovered the informed the police.

The man had been living in the bungalow alone for many years and had also been ill. An officer said that the initial postmortem report suggested that Ahmed died a natural death; however, the police were awaiting the final report of the doctors. Further investigations are underway.