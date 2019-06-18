close
Tue Jun 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 19, 2019

Secret agency’s ex-officer found dead at home

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
June 19, 2019

The body of a retired officer of a secret agency was found in a bunglow in North Nazimabad on Tuesday. The bungalow is located in Block D within the limits of the North Nazimabad police station.

Responding to information, volunteers of welfare organisations reached the house and took the corpse of 70-year-old Uzair Ahmed, son of Shuja Ahmed, to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy.

Police officials also attended the scene and inquired about the incident. They said the man appeared to have died three days ago. The watchman of the bungalow was said to have discovered the informed the police.

The man had been living in the bungalow alone for many years and had also been ill. An officer said that the initial postmortem report suggested that Ahmed died a natural death; however, the police were awaiting the final report of the doctors. Further investigations are underway.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi