close
Tue Jun 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 18, 2019

Railways freight fare increased

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 18, 2019

LAHORE: In the wake of devaluation of Pakistani Rupee against US Dollar, Pakistan Railways has increased freight fare and parcel/ luggage charges by 10 and 5 percent, respectively, with effect from June 20, 2019.

The increase in fare and luggage charges was announced by the Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad during a press conference recently. As per a press release of Pakistan Railways issued on Monday, fare and parcel/luggage charges of all freight trains were increased due to increase in prices of petroleum products.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan