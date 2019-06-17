UCP win Inter-University Cricket Championship

KARACHI: University of Central Punjab (UCP) were crowned champions when they defeated Punjab University by nine wickets under D/L method in the final of the Inter-University Cricket Championship at the Nawab Sahib Stadium in Model Town, Lahore, on Monday.

Punjab University were bowled out for 136 in 40 overs. In response, UCP had reached 65 without loss in ten overs when rain stopped the play. At 5:15pm the game resumed and UCP’s target was revised to 103 in 26 overs and they got that target in 16 overs after losing one wicket.

In the third position game, City University Peshawar defeated Gomal University Dera Ismail Khan, also under D/L method. As many as 16 universities from across the country showed their worth in the event.