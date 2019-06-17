close
Tue Jun 18, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 18, 2019

Pervaiz, US envoy agree to promote trade ties

National

LAHORE: Political Consular in the US Embassy, Islamabad, Mr Ted Craig called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at his residence here Monday. On this occasion, views were exchanged regarding strengthening of Pakistan-USA relations. Both the leaders also agreed on promoting trade between the two countries and enhancing contacts between peoples of both the countries. Craig said there was a need to work on boosting relations between the two countries.

