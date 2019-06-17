NAB put on notice on plea against freezing of accounts

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday issued notices to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and others on an application against freezing of accounts of family members of former Fishermen’s Cooperative Society (FCS) vice chairman Sultan Qamar Siddiqui.

Former FCS vice chairman Sultan Qamar Siddiqui has been facing a corruption reference before an accountability court pertaining to the misuse of authority, embezzlement of funds, illegal awards of contract and illegal appointments that allegedly caused a loss of over Rs343 million to the national exchequer.

The petitioner submitted that NAB had frozen his bank accounts as well as those of his family members, including his mother, due to which the family members were facing great inconvenience.

The petitioner’s counsel requested the Sindh High Court to direct NAB to unfreeze the accounts of the family members of the petitioner and grant urgent hearing of the petition. The high court issued a notice to the National Accountability Bureau and called its comments for June 24.