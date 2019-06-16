Free medical camp

Rawalpindi : Dozens of Rawalpindi citizens, facing different ailments related to physiotherapy, were treated at a free physiotherapy medical camp organised by Centre of Advanced Studies in Health and Technology (CASHT) at its main campus, says a press release.

The Physiotherapy patients from neighbouring areas visited the daylong free medical camp to get doctors’’ advice for curing their ailments and get proper medication and treatment, said a press statement issued by the centre here Sunday.

According to the statement, most of the patients had musculoskeletal ailments, however, some cases of neurological and paediatric were also observed during the free camp.

The patients, with minor ailments were provided free of cost treatment on the occasion while some patients with complications were referred to hospitals for further medical consultation.

“The purpose of conducting such camps is not only to treat the patients but also to create awareness among people about such ailments so that they can timely consult doctor for treatment,” said Dr. Samawiya Farooq who had been diagnosing patients at the camp.

“Such camps are organized to create awareness among community regarding physiotherapy, its effectiveness and to serve humanity as well,” said Dr. Uzma Shakeel, Principal CASHT.

Meanwhile, speaking at the inaugural session of the free medical camp, Managing Director CASHT, Tayyab H. Malik said that the centre would organize more free medical campus in future to create awareness among the masses.

He lauded the efforts of managers for organizing such events for the betterment of the humanity and expressed the hope that it would go long way in facilitating the masses and help improve their health.

Later, certificates were also given to doctors and other staff who participated in the free medical camp.