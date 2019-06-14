close
Sat Jun 15, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
June 15, 2019

Sherpao flays govt over Faryal Talpur’s arrest

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
June 15, 2019

PESHAWAR: Commenting on the arrest of Faryal Talpur, the sister of former president and Pakistan People’s Party leader Asif Ali Zardari, Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) head Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Friday said that the government was victimising its political opponents in the name of accountability.

In a statement, he said that harassing political adversaries in the name of accountability would augur badly for the government. He said Faryal Talpur was arrested despite the fact that she was cooperating with the National Accountability Bureau. He said that it was deplorable that now the government was arresting the female family members of its opponents. Aftab Sherpao said the ongoing accountability process smacked of political vendetta and ill will which would reinforce the impression that the government was targeting its opponents in the name of accountability. He said the government was indulging in non-issues to divert the attention of the people from real issues. “The government has totally failed to deliver on its pledges so it is now restoring to such acts,: he remarked.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar