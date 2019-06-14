Sherpao flays govt over Faryal Talpur’s arrest

PESHAWAR: Commenting on the arrest of Faryal Talpur, the sister of former president and Pakistan People’s Party leader Asif Ali Zardari, Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) head Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Friday said that the government was victimising its political opponents in the name of accountability.

In a statement, he said that harassing political adversaries in the name of accountability would augur badly for the government. He said Faryal Talpur was arrested despite the fact that she was cooperating with the National Accountability Bureau. He said that it was deplorable that now the government was arresting the female family members of its opponents. Aftab Sherpao said the ongoing accountability process smacked of political vendetta and ill will which would reinforce the impression that the government was targeting its opponents in the name of accountability. He said the government was indulging in non-issues to divert the attention of the people from real issues. “The government has totally failed to deliver on its pledges so it is now restoring to such acts,: he remarked.