Sat Jun 15, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 15, 2019

LPC president calls on CM

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
June 15, 2019

LAHORE: Lahore Press Club President Arshad Ansari called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at the Punjab Assembly chamber on Friday. Talking on the occasion, the chief minister assured him of solving the problems faced by the journalist community on priority and added that the Punjab government was striving for the solution of problems of journalists. He said that Punjab government had paid dues worth crores of rupees to media houses and every possible step would be taken to solve other problems.

