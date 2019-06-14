Sun finally smiles on Manchester

MANCHESTER: It was a rare sight. On Friday afternoon, the sun came out in Manchester after a series of wet and gloomy days. It must have been a sight for sore eyes for the World Cup organisers ahead of Sunday’s big game featuring cricket’s biggest rivals – Pakistan and India.

There have been fears that Sunday’s eagerly-awaited match could be affected by wet weather but following an improved forecast, hopes have gone up for a full game here at Old Trafford. Wet weather has wreaked havoc with the quadrennial World Cup with four matches abandoned without a single delivery bowled. Pakistan’s match against Sri Lanka was washed out in Bristol last Friday while more recently India and New Zealand were forced to share the points after their game was abandoned in Nottingham on Thursday.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has come under heavy criticism for not keeping reserve days. But the body has responded by stressing that reserving extra days for group stages would have been a logistical nightmare.

The criticism could get more intense in case Sunday’s match is also affected by rain. Despite an improved forecast, there is still prediction of light showers on Sunday. The English weather, they say can be unpredictable. Hopefully, it won’t spoil the fun on Sunday.