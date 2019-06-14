Manual problems

This refers to the letter, ‘national savings’ (June 14, 2019) by P S Ahmad. The grievances of the writer are genuine. In this technologically advanced era, manual work in National Savings Centres creates problems not just for the investors but for the employees as well. It is next to impossible to keep and maintain the record of trillion rupees deposits/payments without proper automation.

Further, the employees of National Savings who have been playing an active role in the national economy are deprived of promotion and other fringe benefits. The heavyweights are requested to take employees’ suffering seriously. I appeal for justice, not favour.

Imran Khan

Peshawar