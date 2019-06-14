close
Sat Jun 15, 2019
June 15, 2019

Task Force to monitor demolition of illegal buildings in CBC areas

Karachi

June 15, 2019

Karachi: A very important meeting was recently held at Cantonment Board Clifton (CBC) chaired by its Executive Director Rana Kashif Shahzad.

Meeting was also attended by the officials of other departments related to illegal constructions. Meeting discussed to make areas falling under CBC jurisdiction free of illegally constructed buildings and decided to constitute an action committee that will monitor this campaign.

Moreover, meeting decided to demolish illegally constructed buildings in katchi abadis of CBC areas namely P&T Colony, Neelam Colony, Punjab Colony, Delhi Colony and Chandio village and make arrangements to stop further illegal constructions.

“We will act against builder mafia with heavy hands and construction of commercial buildings on residential plots must stop”, said Rana Kashif Shahzad. He further ordered to speed up demolition of illegal buildings in P&T and other colonies and all the responsible elements be taken to task.****

