American who killed 3 Muslims gets life in prison

Washington: An American who killed three Muslims in February 2015 out of what police first called a parking dispute but now admit was driven by hate has been sentenced to life in prison. Craig Hicks, 50, pleaded guilty Wednesday to the murder of Deah Barakat, 23, his wife Yusor Abu-Salha, 21, and her sister Razan Abu-Salha, 19, in their Chapel Hill, North Carolina home. The murder, which took place at the condominium complex where both the Barakats and Hicks lived, shook the US Muslim community, which said it represented a rise in anti-Muslim attacks across the country. Police originally labelled it the result of a “longstanding” neighbor dispute over parking places.