CSOs asks govt to name NHCR chief, members

PESHAWAR: Different civil society organizations (CSOs) have demanded the provincial government name new chairman and members for the National Commission for Human Rights (NHCR) without any delay.

The demand was made by the CSOs representatives at a joint press conference on Thursday. Qamar Naseem, the programme coordinator, Blue Veins; Imran Takkar, a child rights activist; Taimoor Kamal, coordinator for KPCSN; Sana Gulzar, a girl rights activist, and Zeenat Muhib Kakakhel, expressed concern over the delay in these appointments.

They said there was no independent mechanism to address the issues in the country.

The representatives said the National Commission for Human Rights Act, 2012 stipulates a broad and overcharging mandate for the promotion, protection, fulfilment of human rights, as provided in Pakistan’s constitution and international treaties.

They said NCHR works independently and an impartial state body directly accountable to the parliament.

Qamar Naseem said we must have an independent, active and functional national institution to look after the interests and fundamental rights of citizens guaranteed in the constitution.

Imran Takkar, said lack of NCHR’s body would affect the protection and promotion of human rights and promotion.

Taimoor Kamal endorsed the demand of Pakistan’s People Party and said that through a resolution or amending the legislation the appointment of the new chairperson and members term should be extended.

Sana Gulzar referring to the Paris Principles Members of NHRIs said we must be able to fulfil responsibilities without fear and without inappropriate interference from the state and other donors.

Farzana Jan said the NCHR had always taken action and notice of cases of violence against transgender community members. She requested the federal government o put functional the NCHR.

The struggle for protection and promotion of human rights is long and arduous and we cannot afford any gap in the smooth functioning of the National Commission for Human Rights.