Two Leisure Leagues events begin in Malir Cantonment

KARACHI: Two eight-team leagues have simultaneously commenced as a part of Leisure Leagues at Malir Cantonment’s Major Shabbir Shareef Shaheed Football Stadium.

Prior to the commencement of the two leagues, a festival match for women was organised in an effort to promote small-side football. The festival match was played between MLO and GFA teams. The regulation time ended in a 1-1 draw before MLO won on penalty kicks by 3-1 score.

Meanwhile, in the first league, GFA Orange, GFA Green, GFA Yellow and MES Blue won their matches. FC Shark, GFA White, GFA Blue and Scorpion Red were the losing sides.

In the second league, Scorpion Yellow and MES Red won their matches. The losing sides were 86 Signal and Scorpion Blue. The matches of GFA Grey, PFA Blue, GFA Red and PAF Red ended in draw. Each team will be facing an opponent twice.