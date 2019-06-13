close
Fri Jun 14, 2019
June 14, 2019

Cricket questions

June 14, 2019

I was one of those Pakistanis who were shaken when Australia defeated Pakistan by 41 runs on Wednesday. The PCB has said that changes would be made in Pakistan cricket team after the Cricket World Cup.

The big question is: why were changes not made before the world cup? Why did the PCB fail to take steps when they knew all the weaknesses? Why does our hockey team no longer get counted among the best world teams? Why are cricket fans so frustrated? Who is responsible for the entire mess? We need an answer.

Muqaddam Khan

Swabi

