KP minisiter defends appointment of advisers

PESHAWAR: Minister for Information Shaukat Ali Yousafzai on Thursday said the appointment of all the advisors were made according to the law and Constitution.

"The government did not receive any notice in advance from the court and government got informed through the media. The Constitution allows the appointment of five advisors. And the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has three advisors," he said while responding to Peshawar High Court's interim order of the suspension of advisors and special assistants of the chief minister.

Shaukat Yousafzai said advisors and special assistants were performing duties under Constitution Article 130 Clause 11. He added that not only in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but other provinces were also taking help from advisers and special assistants.

The minister said he talked to the advocate general and according to him the High Court had declared advisors and special assistants in their interim order as non-constitutional. After reading the detailed interim order, the government would submit its reply, he added. Meanwhile, Shaukat Yousufzai met different delegations.