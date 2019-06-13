KP CM wants online recruitment process extended to all districts

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday directed that online recruitment, including submission of applications and shortlisting of candidates, should be extended to all the districts of the province.

The chief minister was chairing a meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB), said a handout. He directed traditional paper-based files system should be replaced with the automation of office communications in government departments.

The chief minister stated that automated communication in offices would be implemented in the Chief Minister's Secretariat initially followed by its extension to all governmental offices. He gave approval for extending the Automated FIR system to all the districts of the province keeping in view the successful results of the system after its launching in District Malakand.

The chief minister also directed all government departments to extend all-out support to KPITB in the materialisation of the automation system. While briefing the chief minister on the achievements of the KPITB, KPITB MD stated that the online application and shortlisting system has been implemented in KPITB which not only saves time but is also ensuring transparency in the entire recruitment process.

The chief minister was informed that 300 students from the public sector schools have been trained in programming, innovative and technological ideas under the early age programming project of KPITB.

He was informed that students from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who received training under the early age programming scheme, have been successful in achieving first positions in the technological competitions held at National University of Science and Technology or NUST.