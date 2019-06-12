close
Thu Jun 13, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 13, 2019

PFC gives a thumbs-up to budget

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
June 13, 2019

LAHORE: Mian Kashif Ashfaq, chief executive Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC), on Wednesday termed federal budget 2019-20 as balanced, development- and growth-oriented, and moderate, envisaging several pro-business measures despite economic crunch and a number of challenges on external as well as internal fronts. “However, the government should decrease the rate of sales tax in addition to trim down cost of production so that all segments of the society could enjoy benefits of national development,” Ashfaq said in a statement.

The PFC official appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan’s commitment for revival of economic activities in the country besides giving incentives to industry to boost the volume of exports. He said the government had allocated maximum funds for development projects which showed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership was sincere for national progress and prosperity.

