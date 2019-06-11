close
Wed Jun 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
DR
Desk Report
June 12, 2019

Unfair tax officer to be fixed: Zaidi

Top Story

DR
Desk Report
June 12, 2019

LAHORE: FBR Chairman Shabbar Zaidi said Tuesday a tax officer found guilty of committing any excess against a taxpayer would face action. Speaking in Geo News programme "Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath", he said it was for the first time in Pakistan that a punitive provision against a tax officer and the accomplice committing excesses had been incorporated in the relevant law.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story