Wed Jun 12, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 12, 2019

Paediatric unit opens

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
June 12, 2019

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid Tuesday inaugurated a state-of-the-art Paediatric Unit II at Lahore General Hospital.

Principal Prof Dr Muhammad Tayyab, Medical Superintendent Dr Mehmood Salah-ud-Din, senior doctors and faculty members were present. The minister also inaugurated a 15-bed private rooms’ ward.

Dr Yasmin visited different departments and wards of the hospital and inquired patients about their health and facilities being provided to them. Talking to the media, she said that more than 150 beds had been added to the gynae, paediatric ward and labour room to accommodate patients in the hospital.

She appreciated the efforts of Prof Tayyab and MS Dr Mehmood for establishing the Paediatric Unit II. To a question, she said that being a responsible citizen, everyone should perform his role to make anti-polio campaign successful.

