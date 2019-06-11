Top eight seeded players in Lahore International pre-quarters

KARACHI: The top eight seeded players moved into the pre-quarterfinals after getting byes in the first round of the $11,000 Lahore International tournament at Punjab Squash Complex in Lahore on Tuesday. The players reaching pre-quarters include top seed Tayyab Aslam, second seed Asim Khan, third seed Ammad Fareed, fourth seed Israr Ahmed, fifth seed Syed Ali Bokhari, sixth seed Zahir Shah, seventh seed Khawaja Adil Maqbool and eighth seed Danish Atlas. The main draw is for 24 places. Abdul Qadir and Shahzad Ali are Pakistan Squash Association (PSA) invitees, while Farhan Hashmi and Salman Saleem got wildcards.