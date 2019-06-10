CTD arrests two terrorists, explosive material seized

TOBA TEK SINGH: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Monday arrested two alleged terrorists from Jhang Road and recovered explosive material from them. On a tip-off, the CTD raided and arrested Abdullah Wattoo of Arifwala and Khalid Khan of Multan and recovered explosive material, detonators, safety fuse, two hand-grenades and two pistols from them. The CTD sources told that both accused belonged to a banned organisation and were present near the residences of the Chinese engineers when they were arrested. Later, the bomb disposal staff defused the detonators and hand-grenades. Both alleged terrorists have been shifted to unknown place for further investigation. Sources claimed that the accused were planning a terrorist activity against the Chinese residents who were at work on the Motorway.