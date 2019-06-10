KP Police inspector dismissed from service

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police authorities have dismissed an inspector from service on disciplinary grounds, a source said on Monday.

The force has been facing serious disciplinary issues for the last many months. Not only the serving officers were found quarrelling with each another in public, but a number of groups have emerged in the police with the support of one or the other senior cop.

The source said that Inspector General of Police (IGP), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mohammad Naeem Khan has taken notice of a clash between Inspector Ibad Wazir and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ijaz Ahmad in presence of several other officers at the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines in Peshawar in May.

DSP Ijaz Ahmad in his application to the senior officers asked for departmental action and registration of a criminal case against the inspector for attacking and hurling threats at him in presence of a large number of officers during a test for enlistment in the UN mission.

In his application, Inspector Ibad Wazir alleged he was implicated in first information report (FIR) by the DSP. The inspector was charged in an FIR in the Yakatoot Police Station where a man died in police custody.

“An inquiry was conducted by the Senior Superintendent of Police Investigation after which the inspector was issued final show cause notice and was heard in person. His reply was not satisfactory and he was dismissed from service by the SSP Operations Zahoor Babar Afridi,” a source said on Monday.

There were reports that many lobbies have emerged in different parts of the province in the police force that are creating serious disciplinary issues. These groups are being constantly supported by some of the senior cops for their vested interest. A source said that the police high command is also considering action against officers who recently failed to handle cases of serious nature.