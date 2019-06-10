Lok Virsa to organise children summer camp from 25th

Islamabad :Annual ‘Children Summer Camp’ for age group 5 to 14 years would be held here at Lok Virsa from June 25 aimed at providing basic orientation to children about traditional skills in an entertaining and interactive manner.

Master artisans in block printing and lacquer art will be invited to conduct classes.

During 30 days, summer camp, children will also be taken to visit three National Museums i.e. Pakistan National Museum of Ethnology (Heritage Museum), Pakistan Monument Museum and Pakistan Museum of Natural History in order to provide them exposure about the cultural and historical heritage of Pakistan.

One Master artisan in each craft field will be engaged to conduct classes on daily basis.

First & second week will focus on Lacquer art, whereas during third and fourth week, children will be provided hands on training in traditional block printing. A non-refundable registration fee of Rs3,000 will be charged from each child.

Payment of registration fee will be deposited by parents of children in Lok Virsa accounts section directly against a proper receipt. Children will be provided lunch during the training classes. Lok Virsa will also provide raw materials for training classes.

A colorful concluding ceremony will take place on July 23 at Heritage Museum, Shakarpariyan. The ceremony will feature live performances by child folk artists and folk performers from all provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Certificates will be awarded to the children as a token of their participation in the summer camp in full view of the national media.

Parents of children will also be invited at the occasion.

Particulars required for registration: name: father/mother’s name: age: complete address: contact number: email address: name & authorized person for daily pick & drop of child: His CNIC # (also attach photocopy with the picture of CNIC).

For Registration contacts 051-9249200, 051-9249209 Email: [email protected]

Last date for registration June 20, 2019. Earlier, Lok Virsa successfully organised three summer camps in mother languages (Punjabi, Sindhi, Balochi, Brahvi, Pashto and Wakhi) in the year 2015, 2016 & 2017 and one summer camp in traditional skills: truck art, papier-mâché and pottery making in 2018.