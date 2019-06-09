KU announces admissions in MPhil, PhD, MS, MD programmes

University of Karachi Registrar Prof Dr Saleem Shahzad has announced admissions in MPhil, PhD, MS and MD programmes, stated a press release issued by the varsity on Sunday.

Admissions are available in different departments of the faculties of arts & social sciences, science, law, medicine, pharmacy & pharmaceutical sciences, management & administrative sciences, education and Islamic studies, and other institutes and centres of KU.

Admissions are available in the departments of Arabic, criminology, economics, English literature, English language teaching & applied linguistics, history, international relations, Islamic history, library & information sciences, mass communication, Persian, philosophy, political science, psychology, Sindhi, social work, sociology, Urdu, agriculture & agribusiness management, applied chemistry & chemical technology, applied physics, biochemistry, biotechnology, botany, chemical engineering, chemistry, computer science, food science & technology, genetics, geography, geology, health, physical education & sports sciences, mathematical sciences, microbiology, physics, physiology, statistics, zoology, education, special education, teacher education, Quran & Sunnah, Usooluddin, Islamic learning, pharmacognosy, pharmacology, pharmaceutics, pharmaceutical chemistry, pharmaceutical practice (MPhil), pharmacology (HEJ), public administration, business administration, commerce, School of Law (PhD only).

Admissions are also available in MS and MD (Nephrology) in the Faculty of Medicine, while admissions will also be given in the Dr AQ Khan Institute of Biotechnology & Genetic Engineering (Biotechnology-KIBGE), the Dr Panjwani Centre for Molecular Medicine (Molecular Medicine), the HEJ Research Institute of Chemistry (Chemistry-HEJ), the Institute of Sustainable Halophyte Utilisation (Botany-ISHU), the Marine Reference Collection & Resources Centre, the National Nematological Research Centre (Nematology), the National Centre for Proteomics (Biochemistry-NCP), the Institute of Space & Planetary Astrophysics (ISPA), the Centre of Excellence for Women’s Studies (Women’s Studies), the Institute of Marine Science, the Institute of Environmental Studies, the Centre for Plant Conservation, the Pakistan Study Centre and the Shaikh Zayed Islamic Research Centre.

Candidates seeking admissions in MPhil and MS (with course work terminating degree) must have at least 16 years of education (MA, MLIS, MSc, MBA, four-year BBA, MAS, MCom, four-year BS, B-Pharm, Pharm-D, MBBS, BDS, DVM, BS/BE Engineering) or equivalent qualification, with at least second division in the relevant field from a Higher Education Commission-recognised institution.

However, candidates with MBBS, BDS, DVM or equivalent qualification will be required to successfully complete 15 credit hour courses (300-600 level) before undertaking MPhil courses (700 level).

For taking admission in MS (Surgery) and MD (Medicine), candidates having MBBS/BDS or equivalent qualification from a recognised university should have one year house job with valid PMDC registration.

Holders of MS (Surgery) and MD (Medicine) are eligible for admissions in PhD, subject to the fulfilment of the completion of deficiency courses prescribed by the Departmental Research Committee (DRC) of the relevant department.

Candidates having MPharm, MPhil, MBA (with four-year BBA), LLM (applicable only for the Faculty of Law) or its equivalent qualification in the relevant field from an HEC-recognised university are entitled to apply.

Admission will be granted on the basis of test and interview to be conducted by the respective DRC in accordance with the instructions given in the Admission Prospectus 2019.

The Admission Prospectus 2019, the entrance test forms (ETF) and the fee vouchers can be downloaded from the KU website (www.uok.edu.pk) between June 10 and June 18. Candidates are advised to carefully read and fill their ETFs and submit non-refundable Rs4,500 processing fee through the fee voucher in the banks situated in KU. Candidates have to submit their ETFs and paid fee voucher slips in the respective departments by June 18.

Candidates for PhD (Law) and MS/MD will deposit non-refundable Rs10,000 fee in the School of Law and Board of Advance Studies & Research respectively before the deadline. It has been clarified that the Karachi University Entrance Test 2019 is mandatory for the candidates, and that the list of eligible candidates for appearing in the written test will be put on display at the KU website on July 2.

Candidates eligible for the test will be required to collect their admit cards between July 3 and July 12 from their respective departments, centres and institutes. The entrance test will be held at 10am on July 14, and the candidates are advised to report at 9:30am at their respective test centres. They should bring their admit cards and original CNICs. The list of successful candidates will be announced on the KU website on July 31.