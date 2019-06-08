Four die in road accidents

PAKPATTAN: Four people died and nine others sustained injuries in three road accidents.

A van hit youths Saddam Hussain, Muhammad Imran, Rizwan, Nasir and Naveed near 11/SP bridge Bahani on Depalpur Road, leaving them wounded critically. They were rushed to DHQ Hospital, Pakpattan where Saddam, Imran and Rizwan died.

In a collision between two motorcycles near Chak Jman Shah bus-stop, Muhammad Asif, 22, died on the spot while his friend Muhammad Ramzan and his two children sustained critical injuries. They were rushed to hospital.

Two cars collided near Chak Rang Shah on Arifwala Road, leaving four people injured, who were removed to THQ Hospital, Arifwala.