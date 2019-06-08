PkMAP stages rally in Mardan to demand PTM leaders’ release

MARDAN: The activists of Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) on Saturday staged a protest rally to demand the release of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leaders.

Holding banners inscribed with their demands, the activists gathered outside the Mardan Press Club and chanted slogans to highlight their cause.

The protesters were led by Mohammad Iqbal Hoti, president PTM Mardan chapter, Gohar Ali, secretary PkMAP, Mohammad Ejaz Hoti, Akbar Hoti, Ameer Sultan Safi, PPP provincial council member Abid Ali Shah and others.

Addressing the rally, the speakers demanded immediate release of PTM leaders, including lawmakers Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir. They condemned the police baton-charge on PTM workers at their protest camp in Peshawar. They demanded the government to take action against the cops involved in the torture of the PTM activists.

The protesters dispersed peacefully after registering their protest outside the Mardan Press Club.