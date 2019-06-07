Cases registered for speeding, wheelie-doing

LAHORE: City traffic police deployed patrolling officers at 46 different points to discourage wheelie doing and over speeding during Eid holidays.

Traffic police registered six cases against over speeding and wheelie-doing, while the Lahore police registered 26 cases in this regard. Traffic police impounded 870 bikes during the action against underage drivers. 719 fine tickets were issued in City Division and 956 tickets in Sadar Division to the underage drivers. Around 1,300 fine tickets were issued to the bike riders for not wearing helmet.

Police lauded: Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat has lauded the performance of the police and other law enforcement agencies for maintaining law and order during the holy month of Ramazan and Eid. The Punjab police and other agencies performed duties with utmost dedication despite harsh weather conditions in the province including its capital to protect the lives of thecitizens, he said in a press statement. He said the police was offering sacrifices to ensure peace.