Body of strangulated woman found

The body of a woman was found in bushes along the railway tracks near Mai Kolachi within the limits of Docks police station on the eve of Eidul Fitr.

The victim’s body was shifted to the Civil Hospital Karachi for an autopsy and later shifted to a morgue for identification. According to SHO Pervez Solangi, unidentified persons strangulated the woman to death and later dumped her body at the abandoned place. A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.

Man’s burnt body found

A man burned to death at a garbage dump along the Karimabad flyover within the limits of Gulberg police station on the second day of Eidul Fitr on Thursday. Police officials said that they reached the site after someone informed them about a fire at the dump. They added that later they found the burning body of a man in the garbage.

Firefighters also reached the scene and extinguished the fire. The body was later shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy. According to police officials, the body had burned when the police reached the scene.

They said they did not find anything that could help the police investigators in identifying the deceased. Police officials suspected that the man had apparently been killed by unidentified persons, who later burned his body to hide his identification. The corpse was later taken to a morgue. A case has been registered while further investigations are underway.

Criminal shot dead

A thirty-year-old man identified as Ali Raza, son of Sikandar Ali, was shot dead in the Bhittaiabad within the limits of the Sachal police station on the night between Thursday and Friday.

Police officials said that police have recovered the pistol used in the crime. The body was carried to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy and later handed over to his family for burial.

According to SHO Qalandar Bukhsh, the man, according to his criminal record, was a street criminal and was killed by his crime partner, identified as Salman alias Sallu, apparently over a monetary dispute. The police have also recovered the pistol used in the incident. A case has been registered and an investigation launched.