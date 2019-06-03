Pak Gymkhana reach semi-final

KARACHI: Pak Gymkhana, inspired by brilliant batting by Kamran Afzal and Waqar Hussain and fine spin bowling from Salman Khan, shocked Heroes CC by 33 runs to reach the semi-finals of the First Gobi’s Paint Ramadan T-20 Cricket tournament at the Bahria College ground, Karsaz. Pak Gymkhana scored 180 for 6. Kamran scored unbeaten 63. Waqar hit 56 and Husnain Bukhari made 29. Wasim Qureshi got 2 for 16 and Fawad Khan 2 for 40. Heroes CC managed 147 for 9. Zeeshan Malik scored 51, Sohrab Baloch 29 not out and M Sarwar 15. Salman got five wickets for 27. He was declared the Man of the Match.