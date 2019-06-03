Pak Gymkhana reach semi-final

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pak Gymkhana, inspired by brilliant batting by Kamran Afzal and Waqar Hussain and fine spin bowling from Salman Khan, shocked Heroes CC by 33 runs to reach the semi-finals of the First Gobi’s Paint Ramadan T-20 Cricket tournament at the Bahria College ground, Karsaz. Pak Gymkhana scored 180 for 6. Kamran scored unbeaten 63. Waqar hit 56 and Husnain Bukhari made 29. Wasim Qureshi got 2 for 16 and Fawad Khan 2 for 40. Heroes CC managed 147 for 9. Zeeshan Malik scored 51, Sohrab Baloch 29 not out and M Sarwar 15. Salman got five wickets for 27. He was declared the Man of the Match.
KARACHI: Pak Gymkhana, inspired by brilliant batting by Kamran Afzal and Waqar Hussain and fine spin bowling from Salman Khan, shocked Heroes CC by 33 runs to reach the semi-finals of the First Gobi’s Paint Ramadan T-20 Cricket tournament at the Bahria College ground, Karsaz. Pak Gymkhana scored 180 for 6. Kamran scored unbeaten 63. Waqar hit 56 and Husnain Bukhari made 29. Wasim Qureshi got 2 for 16 and Fawad Khan 2 for 40. Heroes CC managed 147 for 9. Zeeshan Malik scored 51, Sohrab Baloch 29 not out and M Sarwar 15. Salman got five wickets for 27. He was declared the Man of the Match.