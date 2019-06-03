close
Tue Jun 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 4, 2019

Pak Gymkhana reach semi-final

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 4, 2019

KARACHI: Pak Gymkhana, inspired by brilliant batting by Kamran Afzal and Waqar Hussain and fine spin bowling from Salman Khan, shocked Heroes CC by 33 runs to reach the semi-finals of the First Gobi’s Paint Ramadan T-20 Cricket tournament at the Bahria College ground, Karsaz. Pak Gymkhana scored 180 for 6. Kamran scored unbeaten 63. Waqar hit 56 and Husnain Bukhari made 29. Wasim Qureshi got 2 for 16 and Fawad Khan 2 for 40. Heroes CC managed 147 for 9. Zeeshan Malik scored 51, Sohrab Baloch 29 not out and M Sarwar 15. Salman got five wickets for 27. He was declared the Man of the Match.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports