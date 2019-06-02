SHCC issues final notice to health care establishments for registration

The Sindh Health Care Commission (SHCC) has issued a final notice to all the health care establishments in the province to get registered with the commission within a month or else they would either be imposed with a heavy fine or sealed.

“All public and private health care establishments in the Sindh province are directed to register their health care facility within 30 days, failing which stern action will be taken against the unregistered health care service providers, which may include imposition of fine up to Rs500,000 and closing down, sealing the facility as per SHCC Act 2013,” said Dr Minhaj Qidwai, the commission’s chief executive officer (CEO), on Sunday.

He maintained that the SHCC had sealed 900 health care establishments for violating its guidelines; whereas, 4,794 health facilities had been issued registration certificates by the SHC until now.

The SHCC held a meeting with its collaborative partners to review the findings of a pilot study for the census and geo-mapping of health care establishments in Sindh.

The meeting was informed that the census initiated by the commission would be one of its kind and it would include both the public and private health care establishments. After the final review, the census was likely to be initiated at the end of June 2019.

Sukkur visit

The SHCC CEO visited Sukkur to establish a regional office of the commission. He met Sukkur Mayor Arsalan Sheikh, Commissioner Rafiq A Buriro and Deputy Commissioner Ghulam Murtaza Shaikh in this regard.

Dr Qidwai also visited the DIG office and met police officials to streamline the support required from the police for the SHCC team in Sukkur.

HIV outbreak

The SHCC CEO and Anti-Quackery Director Dr Ayaz Mustafa talked to a visiting delegation from the World Health Organisation (WHO) at a meeting chaired by Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho.

Various international partners and stakeholders were also present at the meeting. Dr Qidwai informed the participants about the role of the SHCC in dealing with the outbreak of HIV in Larkana and actions taken against quackery for the infection control.

The SHCC CEO stressed the need for taking stringent action against pharmacies selling used syringes and suggested that the WHO team undertake intervention studies to deal with HIV in Larkana which could spread further if not controlled.

Crackdown against quacks

The SHCC Directorate of Anti-Quackery in its crackdown against quackery in Sindh has sealed over 90 clinics during the current week.

Till date, the commission has sealed over 900 health care establishments in the province. The districts of Sukkur, Larkana and Shaheed Benazirabad were the targeted in the recent anti-quackery drive.

On the request of the Sindh Blood Transfusion Authority, two laboratories with blood banks were sealed in Shaheed Benazirabad and warning was issued to another six.

Dr Mustafa also held a meeting with the Shaheed Benazirabad ADC, DC and SSP, the Naushehro Feroze SSP, and the Sanghar DHO to work out action against quacks in these areas.

Directorate of Licensing

The SHCC received 208 new applications for registration this week and certificates were issued to 68 health care establishments, bringing the total number of registration certificates to 4,794.

The commission also received 66 complaints till date, of which 40 complaints were disposed of, 22 complaints were under process and four were sub judice.