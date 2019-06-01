BankIslami visits Edhi Children Home for its ‘Share to Care’ CSR movement

KARACHI: As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) movement “Share to Care”, BankIslami, one of Pakistan’s leading Islamic banks recently visited Edhi Children Home in Korangi, Karachi. The Bank’s staff visited the Edhi Welfare Centre to spread the spirit of benevolence in this holy month of Ramzan where they spent time with children, had Iftar with them and distributed Eidi and new clothes for Eid.

Edhi Foundation is a well-known Non-Government Organization (NGO) working for many years supporting orphans and abandoned children by providing shelter and related support activities. A total of 18 homes have been set-up by Edhi Foundation all over Pakistan. As a whole, 8,500 younger boys and girls including elder ladies and gents have been accommodated in these 18 homes.

BankIslami is pleased to work with Edhi Foundation with the aim to spread sheer happiness among children. It realizes that these children are a joint responsibility of society and they deserve a fair chance to grow up as productive members of the society. The Bank remains committed to further leveraging its CSR initiatives to create significant social value for people, especially those who are less privileged.***