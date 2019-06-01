KE announces loadshedding-free Eid holidays

KE announces loadshedding-free Eid holidays: All residential power consumers in Karachi would remain exempted from loadshedding during the Eid holidays, according to a press statement issued by K-Electric.

“As part of summer preparedness, we have strengthened our network and system and have beefed up the on-ground workforce through capacity building and technological advancement. Aimed at facilitating customers in the best possible organisational capacity, KE staff will ensure increased vigilance. Moreover, KE teams will remain operational round the clock during the Eid holidays to address any localised issues,” said a KE spokesperson. In case of any query, customers can get in touch with our call centres at 118 or through SMS to 8119 or via social media forums, he added.