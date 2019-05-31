NAB to implement already issued arrest warrant for Zardari

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to implement the already issued arrest warrant for former president and PPPP President Asif Ali Zardari.

The warrant would be presented before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on June 10.

Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur have already got extension in their pre-arrest bails from the Islamabad High Court till June 10.

According to sources in the NAB, Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal approved the arrest warrant for Zardari in the fake bank accounts and money laundering scam and these would be presented before IHC on June 10. Sources said the NAB wants to probe Zardari and insists on getting him arrested on the basis of already issued warrant of arrest approved by Justice (R) Javed Iqbal.

The warrant is part of record of the accountability court and Islamabad High Court.

Zardari’s counsel and former chairman Senate Farooq H Naek told this reporter that the NAB lawyer had submitted to the court on May 30 that a request for arrest warrant had been submitted to the chairman NAB. “However, former President Asif Ali Zardari is on bail in all the call-up notices which were sent to him by the NAB so far,” he said.

He said former Zardari was already on pre-arrest bail in the fake bank accounts scam till June 10.