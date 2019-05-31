An interesting and different show

Islamabad : Photography is described as ‘the art, application and practice of creating durable images by recording light or other electromagnetic radiation, either electronically by means of an image sensor, or chemically by means of a light-sensitive material such as photographic film.’ While there are millions of amateur photographers around the world, a small percentage of them have always practiced it as an art and made a name for themselves by producing memorable work.

As in all artistic endeavors, photography is evolving into a fine art, with photographers experimenting with and using new techniques to create something different and unique.

One such person is Eugenia Ivanissevich, daughter of the ambassador of the Argentine Republic, Ivan Ivanissevich and spouse Ana Walberg and they organised an exhibition showcasing her work as she was visiting Pakistan. The two-day exhibition was held at their residence and viewed by invited guests.

Speaking on the occasion, Eugenia said her grandfather was a photographer and she used to go with him sometimes but he always told her she was too impatient as photography requires concentration and patience to get good results. Her interest in the art developed in her late twenties and she took various degree courses to learn the proper technique. She has held many solo and group shows and written on the subject. Her work was different from the usual and very interesting. Slips explaining the method she had used for her work made viewers understand the images she had created – imaginative and interesting.

Eugenia currently lives and works in London. She holds a Masters in Photography of the Royal College of Arts, and a BA in Fine Arts of Central Saint Martin’s College of Art and Design, London.