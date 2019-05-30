World galleries display Pak artist’s works

LAHORE: The paintings by Soraya Sikander, ranked as one of South Asia's most popular artists and renowned for her pioneering calligraphy landscape paintings, have been making news and are featured prominently at leading international galleries and museums.

The galleries and museums Galerie Patries Van Dorst in Netherlands, La Galleria Pall Mall, Royal Opera Arcade, United Kingdom, Beijing Biennale at National Art Museum of China, Etihad Modern Abu Dhabi, National Art Museum of Ras Al Khaimah, RAK Fine Art Fair, United Arab Emirates, Lahore Biennale Pakistan, Unicorn Gallery Dubai & Karachi and others are having the works of this brilliant and young Pakistani artist. Soraya is a leading international artist renowned for her landscape and floral paintings, with over 20 exhibitions worldwide.