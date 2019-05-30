IG seeks proposals for cops’ promotion

LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab Captain (Retd) Arif Nawaz Khan has said meritorious departmental promotion on basis of seniority is due right of every officer and official and force members cannot be deprived of promotion on the basis of short or long span in field duty.

He expressed these views while addressing a senior level meeting at CPO here on Thursday. He directed all field formations to compile recommendations for the departmental promotion of officers and officials so that a final policy can be devised regarding field duty, inquiries, inspection and rotation policy, in next meeting of Police Executive Board scheduled on June20.

He further said that in operations, investigation, training and traffic actually police is on field duty so ending the unnecessary classification of field, a list of officers and officials should be prepared according to seniority and merit these lists should be discussed in next meeting of Police Executive Board and the decision should be made with consensus and considering the ground realities.

He further said that due to the delay in enquires promotion process also gets delayed so a strategy to complete the enquiries within due time should be devised and letters of displeasure should also be issued to the officers who are causing hindrance in timely completion of ACRs.

During the meeting, the IG directed officers that process of reward and punishment is an important process in Punjab police and every assigned duty from department is considered field duty because every officer and official of Punjab police is front line soldier to protect the wealth and life of public.

He said that to improve the performance of force senior officers should provide better working condition and also ensure timely redressal of their problems so that officers and officials could perform their duty with commitment. During the meeting senior officers also voiced their thoughts on which IGP directed all Addl IGPs to submit their recommendations after reviewing their departments so that policies can be reshaped.

PSCA: Punjab Safe Cities Authority with the collaboration of a private university conducted a six-day survey at 18 different places in the metropolis. The survey was named “Public Perception of Traffic Management”. In this survey, the citizens were asked to fill the questionnaire about traffic issues in Lahore.

The questionnaire was filled by people of different professions and ages. The traffic survey was performed by PSCA's Police Communication Officers. The authority's spokesperson said that the survey will help in improving the traffic management system in the metropolis.