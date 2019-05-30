Past rulers ruined economy: CM

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Media Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in Islamabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Usman Buzdar said the period of looting and plunder of the national resources will never come back, adding that those who had made corruption in the garb of projects are criminals of the nation. Past rulers ruined national resources through exhibitory projects and personal pockets were filled through monkey business. Those who plundered will have to be answerable for their deeds because Pakistan will move forward by indiscriminate accountability of the corrupt, he added. He said that the PTI government considers national resources as a sacred trust and the wrong tradition of spending resources on personal projection has been done away with by the PTI leadership. Now, the public money is being utilised on the welfare of the masses, he added.

We will continue the journey of public service without caring for any criticism and public mandate will be fulfilled by setting new records of public service, the CM concluded. Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is selflessly serving the people and the narrative of the opposition is, in fact, a tale of hiding its past corruption. The opposition has no concern with the problems of the people as these parties are responsible for compounding the public problems. Now, they are making hue and cry without any solid reason. The negative politics of the rejected elements has died down and the government is making every effort to solve the problems of the people, she concluded.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister Syed Ali Haider Zaidi called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in Islamabad and discussed the political situation and different matters of mutual interest.

Talking on the occasion, the CM said that the past governments ruined the economy by taking massive loans. Every child would have not been in debt today if these loans had been spent on public welfare, but the past governments exhibited cruelty with the country. The PTI government has inherited a devastated economy and the government is working hard to rectify past mistakes. The road is long and arduous but our commitment and passion are even stronger and higher, he added. Usman Buzdar said that difficult decisions are made for the bright future of the country and the problems will be overcome by working hard. The time is not far when Pakistan will be self-reliant, he further said. Muhammad Ashraf Rind, MPA was also present on the occasion.