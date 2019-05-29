Fake paintings of renowned painters being sold in Capital

ISLAMABAD: The fraud of sale of fake paintings of the renowned calligraphers and Painters with their fake signatures was going on in Islamabad.

It was told that the fake paintings and pieces of calligraphy were being sold only at the price of Rs4000 to Rs6000 while the real price of these master pieces were in range of Rs50,000 to Rs80,000. The fake paintings and calligraphy pieces of Syed Sadequin, Abdul Rehman Chugtai Shakoor, Ahmed Pervez, Ustad Haji Muhammad Sharif, Anna Molka Ahmed, Zubaida Agha and Ismail Gulgee are included which are being sold in Islamabad. Painter Imran Hunazai said that though the renowned art galleries were avoiding to attribute the fake artwork with renowned painters yet the fake artwork of the renowned painters and calligraphists were being sold in the shops.

Lecturer of National Collage of Arts Hassan Ali said the sale of fake art works of renowned painters and calligraphists is immoral but unfortunately no legal action was taken to stop this practice. He said there is always laboratory test conducted in the developed world to examine the authenticity of the art work of the renowned painter but there is no technology in Pakistan for this purpose due to which the painters and calligraphists affected financially. He said the incident of sale of fake artworks were more in Karachi than in Islamabad.

It is to be mentioned that an MNA at his residence at parliament lodges last week purchased a fake paintings which were attributed to renowned painters and paid Rs6000 to each paintings whose real price in range of Rs75,000.