French team visits Alhamra art museum

LAHORE: A French delegation along with Director of Lahore Biennale, Miss Qudsia, on Wednesday visited the Alhamra Art Museum at the Alhamra Cultural Complex, Qaddafi Stadium, to interact with the curators and to appreciate the collection of masters.

The visit began with the delegation observing the great artworks of collection of paintings and sculptures, Director Lahore Biennale, Miss Qudsia Rahim, admired the Art Conservation Workshop currently held at the museum on the paintings of masters.

The French delegate Rachid Koraichi interacted with curator Hajra Mehmood and took keen interest in paintings of Sadequain, Qudsia Nadir and A J Shamza. Rachid Koraichi said while observing the painting of "A J Shamza" that the technique and material (Oil and Cloth) had been derived from Africa years back ago. He adored the highly sculpt masterpieces at the museum. The delegation admired the art heritage. They also made a short film on museum’s architecture and collection at Alhamra Art Museum.

They have thanked the team Of Alhamra Art Museum for giving such a warm welcome. Executive Director Alhamra Arts Council Ather Ali Khan said that Alhamra had invited all fine arts students from all educational institutes and other guests so that a healthy activity could be generated.