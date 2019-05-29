Online training system for judicial officers, hight court staff launched

LAHORE: Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in collaboration with Punjab Judicial Academy (PJA) on Wednesday launched Learning Management System (LMS) through which 2,000 judicial officers and nearly 20,000 high court staff members will be able to get online training via dedicated web portal while sitting in their remote areas.

Lahore High Court Justice Jawad Hassan inaugurated the LMS. PITB Chairman Azfar Manzoor, PJA Director General Nazeer Ahmad Gajana and other senior officials were also present. Justice Jawad Hassan lauded the efforts of PITB for facilitating PJA and making the learning procedure easier and accessible on one click. “It is our mandate to bring about reforms in judiciary system and PITB has already played a key role in automating Lahore High Court system,” he said.

PITB Chairman Azfar Manzoor said that the system would surely assist all the stakeholders at PJA and assist effectively in the administration of training programmes, enhanced learning process and in making effective decisions in no time.

The LMS will provide self-registration mechanism for training and robust reporting mechanism, he added. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also signed in the ceremony between Punjab Judicial Academy and PITB for further enhancement of the Learning Management System in future.

The PITB chairman and PJA DG Nazeer Ahmad Gajana signed the MoU on behalf of their organisations.PITB Additional Director General Ms Saima Sheikh said the system would ensure the academy to have credible benchmark by steaming the process which would resultantly reduce the operational time and effort.