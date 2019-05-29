Three brothers get life term for triple murder

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday sentenced three brothers to life imprisonment after convicting them of killing three people over a parking dispute.

The ATC-XVI judge awarded 25-year-long jail term to Arif Abbasi, Faizan Abbasi and Adil Abbasi. They were found guilty of murdering two brothers Sudhir Ahmed and Wazir Ahmed, and their brother-in-law Muhammad.

According to the prosecution, the convicts had a dispute with the victims over parking of a rickshaw. On June 1, 2015, they opened fire on them while they were sitting at a hotel in Paposh Nagar. The two brothers died on the spot while their brother-in-law succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The ATC judge in his order observed that the prosecution had successfully established its case against the accused “beyond any shadow of doubt” while they could not prove their innocence. The case against an absconding suspect, Faisal Abbasi, was kept on dormant until his arrest.

Meanwhile, another ATC sentenced two Jaish-e-Muhammad activists, Muhiuddin and Muhammad Younas, to 10 years in jail. The ATC-X judge also imposed a fine of Rs500,000 on each one of them. They were found guilty of collecting funds for the proscribed organisation. The police found cash, receipts and Jihadi literature on them. They were arrested in February 2019 within the jurisdiction of the Manghopir police station.