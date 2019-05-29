IR offices to observe extended hours

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The offices of Inland Revenue (IR) will observe extended working hours on Friday, May 31, to facilitate taxpayers in the payment of duties and taxes, a notification issued on Wednesday said.
The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) circulated office orders to all the chief commissioners IR of Large Taxpayers Units (LTUs)/ Corporate Regional Tax Offices (CRTOs)/RTOs directing that all IR field offices would remain open and observe extended working hours till 6:00pm on Friday to facilitate the taxpayers in the payment of duties and taxes.
