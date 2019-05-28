KMU, GIZ sign MoU

The Khyber Medical University (KMU) faculty of Public Health and Social Sciences has reached an agreement with GIZ for “Strengthening the Capacities of Health Managers of the Merged Tribal Districts (MTDs) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.”

Under this project, KMU would deliver training to the human resource for health in the newly-merged tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province at the directorate, district and health facility levels. The signing ceremony took place at the KMU Vice-Chancellor secretariat where VC KMU Prof Dr Arshad Javaid signed the agreement on behalf of KMU. Dr Hassan Mehmood Khan Fata Development Programme Technical Advisor Capacity Development Public Health and Mehran Qayum Fata Development Programme (FDP)/Aid to Uprooted People (AUP) in Pakistan Technical Advisor Quality in Health Services represented GIZ. Registrar KMU Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Gandapur, Dean of Public Health Prof Dr Ziaul Haq, Director IPH&SS Dr Naseem Khan and other faculty members of the institute were also present on the occasion.