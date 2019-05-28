NA speaker asked to issue production order of detained MNA

PESHAWAR: The Pakhtunkhwa Jamhoori Ittehad on Tuesday condemned the North Waziristan firing incident and demanded the National Assembly speaker to issue the production order of the detained Member National Assembly (MNA) Ali Wazir.

The demand was made at a meeting of the Pakhtunkhwa Jamhoori Ittehad which was presided over by its convener Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao and attended by Mukhtiar Bacha, Shahab Khattak, Dr Sarfaraz, Asad Afridi, Tariq Ahmad Khan and others.

The participants of the meeting extended sympathy to the families of those who lost lives in the firing incident.

Demanding a judicial inquiry into the incident to establish the facts, they also called for quashing of cases against the detained persons and their subsequent release.

The participants of the meeting demanded that those responsible for the firing should be brought to justice. They asked the government to deploy Levies and police personnel at the checkposts in the merged tribal districts and hand over their control to the civil administration. The participants asked the government to defuse the situation and take steps to bring the situation under control.

The participants of the meeting said the Pakhtunkhwa Jamhoori Ittehad had been established with the view to work for the rights of the Pakhtuns and it had assumed more importance in the prevailing circumstances.