Concerned at stream pollution

The members of Oghi Tehsil Council have threatened to block Oghi-Mansehra road to all sort of traffic indefinitely if PTI government doesn’t initiate legal action against those who polluted the water of Onhaar stream, which is a source of many water supply schemes. “The sewerage lines enter the Onhaar stream directly polluting it seriously. The residents are suffering from water-borne diseases and hepatitis due to contaminated water,” Shaukat Awan, the Tehsil naib nazim Oghi told reporters on Tuesday. A group of tehsil members were also present on the occasion. Awan said Oghi and its adjoining areas were facing critical health issue which couldn’t be addressed even after taking up with local lawmakers and senators many times. He said that Onhaar stream was a source of five major water supply schemes including water supply scheme, bazaar water supply schemes, Rasheed water supply scheme, Munchora water supply scheme and Arobor water supply scheme.