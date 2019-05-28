UoP and SCCI sign MoU

The University of Peshawar and Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) mutually agreed on Tuesday to extend cooperation to foster industry-cum academic linkages while maintaining regular liaison and visits.

Prof Dr Muhammad Asif Khan, Vice Chancellor, University of Peshawar, and SCCI Senior Vice-President Saad Khan Zahid signed the memorandum of understanding on Tuesday that will last two years.

Saad Khan Zahid stressed the need for joint efforts to promote industrial linkages and to enhance mutual collaboration. He called upon academia to identify projects in the industries and commerce first and then the chamber would initiate the internship process for the universities students.

Saad evinced a keen interest in the University of Peshawar Pharmacy Department research and productivity. He pledged to work for mutually beneficial initiatives between pharmaceutical industries and researchers of the university.

Director Career Development Centre (CDC), University of Peshawar, Khursheed Marwat, while speaking on the occasion, said both institutions would hold conferences, workshops, seminars, research projects along with annual career fair event with the SCCI under the arrangement.

Prof Dr Muhammad Asif Khan appreciated the new understanding and asked the director CDC to arrange prompt visits of the SCCI office-bearers to the pharmacy, Centre of biotechnology and other research laboratories.

He cited tailored ‘Swiss model ‘arrangement for students in the final year of terminal degrees to spent 75 percent of their practical work at industries and 25 percent in the academia to foster industrial growth and the academic excellence.

Meanwhile, the discussion also pinpointed the prospects of the University of Peshawar memberships on a different set of committees at the SCCI organizational level, to which both parties agreed to set in motion the formal and informal requirements.