Son of Amir Muqam released on bail

PESHAWAR: A special anti-corruption judge on Tuesday issued the release order of Ishtiaq Ahmad, son of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Amir Muqam on bail.

The judge, Syed Kamal Hussain Shah, issued the release order of five accused including Ishtiaq Ahmad, his cousin Muhammad Ali, Mohammad Ashfaq, former project director, Mohammad Ayaz, resident engineer, Associate Consulting Engineers (ACE) and Mohammad Arshad, resident engineer ACE.

The court directed the accused to secure the release on submission of two sureties bonds worth Rs5,00,000 each for the release.

Lawyers Barrister Mudasir Ameer and Saqib Ameer appeared for the petitioners in bail applications.

After the release of his son on bail, PML N provincial president, Amir Muqam told reporters that the court decision proved that his son and other persons were innocent.

He said the case was made under the pressure from the prime minister and his minister and the time would prove that it was a political one.

Amir Muqam said the PML-N leadership was not afraid of political victimisation of the rulers and all the cases were based on allegations.

He said the PML leadership would continue the struggle for people rights. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested Ishtiaq Ahmad for alleged corruption in the construction of the Alpuri-Bisham Road in the Shangla district.

The FIA’s anti-corruption wing arrested the son of PML-N’s Khyber provincial president Amir Muqam and four contractors on charges of causing huge losses to the government kitty during the construction of Alpuri-Bisham Road in the Shangla district.

The other accused, who were taken into custody, were identified as Mohammad Ashfaq, former project director, Mohammad Ayaz, resident engineer, Associate Consulting Engineers (ACE), Mohammad Arshad, resident engineer ACE, and Mohammad Ali, attorney holder at Mohammad Irshad and Company.