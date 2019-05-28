Woman crushed to death by train

PESHAWAR: A woman was crushed to death by a train in a bid to save her son near Hashtnagri on Tuesday.

It was learnt that a woman from Faisal Colony on Dilazak Road had come to the local market for shopping near the railway crossing on Tuesday when her son ran towards a train. Locals said the woman rushed to save her son and succeeded but she sacrificed her life as she was crushed to death by the train. Another woman had died after being hit by a train near Chughulpura a few weeks back.

There are a number of incidents in which people were crushed to death by trains for lack of care by the Railway authorities as well as the public.