Man arrested on rape charges

HARIPUR: A man was arrested on charges of raping a teenage girl in the jurisdiction of Beer Police Station, police said on Monday.

Khalid-ur-Rehman, station house officer of Beer Police Station, quoted an 18-year-old girl of Kalinjar village as saying that a few months ago, Tahir Nawaz from the same village had raped her forcibly and warned her to keep quiet or else he would defame her.

Subjecting her to blackmailing, the accused, according to the victim, kept on raping her repeatedly. On Sunday, she lodged a complaint with Beer Police Station, sharing her ordeal. The police, according to Khalid-ur-Rehman, took her to the District Headquarters Hospital where the doctors confirmed rape and her pregnancy of five months. After the medical report, a case under Section 376 the Pakistan Penal Code was registered against Tahir Nawaz and he was arrested and produced before the court of a judicial magistrate. The court handed him to police on two days physical remand for further investigation.